Sin And Punishment Coming To Virtual Console... In Japan

The fact that Japan gets Neo Geo games on the Virtual Console service starting in September is big news. Finally, a chance to play through Magician Lord again! What's even more potentially exciting is the just announced release of Treasure's Sin and Punishment: Successor to the Earth, originally released on the Nintendo 64 in Japan and China only. Does this mean Western gamers will finally have a chance to get their mitts on an English language release of the game? Just because something is released on the Wii Virtual Console in Japan in no way guarantees a release outside of that region.

Regardless of that logical slap in the face, we remain hopeful that this import-only holy grail shooter will show up in our Shop Channel sooner rather than never. Cross your fingers. Cross everything.

Upcoming Virtual Console Releases [Nintendo of Japan]