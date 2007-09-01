Sin And Punishment Coming To Virtual Console... In Japan

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sinpunishment_vc.jpgThe fact that Japan gets Neo Geo games on the Virtual Console service starting in September is big news. Finally, a chance to play through Magician Lord again! What's even more potentially exciting is the just announced release of Treasure's Sin and Punishment: Successor to the Earth, originally released on the Nintendo 64 in Japan and China only.Does this mean Western gamers will finally have a chance to get their mitts on an English language release of the game? Just because something is released on the Wii Virtual Console in Japan in no way guarantees a release outside of that region.

Regardless of that logical slap in the face, we remain hopeful that this import-only holy grail shooter will show up in our Shop Channel sooner rather than never. Cross your fingers. Cross everything.

Upcoming Virtual Console Releases [Nintendo of Japan]

