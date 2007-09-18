Team Bondi Is Looking For Coders. Lots Of Them.

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lanoire_delay.jpg Tuesday last week, we caught wind of the news that Team Bondi's L.A. Noire, a gritty, detective-themed PS3 title, had been pushed back to 2009. Which is a while away.

It seems the developer, headed by Brendan McNamara of The Getaway fame, is now on the lookout for a truckload of coders. On September 14, they posted 10 such job openings on their website.

I asked the PR folks at Rockstar last week how things were going with Team Bondi and L.A. Noire, and the reply was a tentative okay. They weren't exactly eager to chat about the game; they made it clear there was nothing to say.

Well, if you think you can code, load your CV into a shotgun and fire the buckshot Team Bondi's way. The developer is based in Ultimo here in Sydney, so they should be local, or at least in the same state, for more than a few.

