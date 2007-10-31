JB Hi-Fi Battles Pokemon Infestation, Needs Help

Nintendo Australia strongly recommends you get down to your local JB store and help combat the problem - just remember to bring along your DS and a copy of either Pokemon Diamond or Pearl.

From November 7-13, owners of the handheld and either game will be able to claim a free Manaphy character, decked to the... gills... with a special move called Heart Swap and a sweet-looking Cherish Ball - which apparently is only available during this sort of event.

According to Nintendo, it's all to celebrate the arrival of the ninth Pokemon movie, Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea.

Oh, before you run out, be sure to check for information on the specifics here. Or, you can just nag one of JB Hi-Fi's friendly staff.

Press release after the jump.