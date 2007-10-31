JB Hi-Fi Battles Pokemon Infestation, Needs Help

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

manaphy.jpgNintendo Australia strongly recommends you get down to your local JB store and help combat the problem - just remember to bring along your DS and a copy of either Pokemon Diamond or Pearl.

From November 7-13, owners of the handheld and either game will be able to claim a free Manaphy character, decked to the... gills... with a special move called Heart Swap and a sweet-looking Cherish Ball - which apparently is only available during this sort of event.

According to Nintendo, it's all to celebrate the arrival of the ninth Pokemon movie, Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea.

Oh, before you run out, be sure to check for information on the specifics here. Or, you can just nag one of JB Hi-Fi's friendly staff.

Press release after the jump.

Australia, 31 October, 2007 â€“ For one week only, consumers will have the opportunity to use their Nintendo DSÂ® in JB Hi-Fi stores nationally to receive the sought after Manaphy PokÃ©monÂ® character.

The Manaphy distribution celebrates the release of PokÃ©mon Movie 9: PokÃ©mon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea, which stars mysterious Manaphy, and will be available in JB Hi-Fi stores from 7 November.

Manaphy has an exclusive move called Heart Swap, which switches healing effects with other PokÃ©mon. To add to the excitement, Manaphy will appear inside the elusive Cherish Ball, a special PokÃ© Ball only available through character distribution at events.

To receive Manaphy, consumers can visit any of the 78 JB Hi-Fi stores around Australia during the 7 â€“ 13 November 2007. Consumers must also bring a Nintendo DS and a copy of either PokÃ©monÂ® Diamond or PokÃ©monÂ® Pearl, and must have obtained the PokÃ©dex.

Once in JB Hi-Fi, consumers need to follow the simple instructions which can be found on http://www.nintendo.com.au/nintendo/news/index.php. JB Hi-Fi staff will also be available to assist any consumers with the character distribution.

Coming 22 November is PokÃ©monÂ® Battle Revolution where PokÃ©mon Diamond and PokÃ©mon Pearl players can copy their PokÃ©mon characters from the DS games into a spectacular 3D environment on the Wiiâ„¢ and battle players around the globe via the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection. PokÃ©mon Battle Revolution is the first game to link the Nintendo DS and Wii systems.

For more information on Manaphy, visit the official Manaphy website www.manaphy.com or www.pokemon.com. For JB Hi-Fi store locations visit http://www.jbhifi.com.au/.

  • deathwombat Guest

    "must have obtained the pokedex" is that the regular pokedex or the national pokedex?

    0
  • manaphy maniac Guest

    i love to get a free manaphy

    0

