Wondering what Kieren Perkins has been up to all these years? Training for a Wii commercial, that's what. Starting from October 21, you can catch the Olympic swimming star doing his best impersonation of an inebriated monkey with a Wiimote, right on your TV! Also putting in the effort to look like a complete goof is rowing champ James Tomkins.

