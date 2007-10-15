Resistance: Fall Of Man 2 Details

Surfer Girl Reviews Star Wars is at it again, this time with "exclusive" info on the sequel to Insomniac's FPS for the PlayStation 3.

Aside from the first and last level, the game takes place entirely in the United States, where someone who may or may not be Sgt. Nathan Hale (who plays a role in the story) has to deal with the Chimeran invasion of the US in such places as San Francisco and Chicago. And there is a cliffhanger ending that sets up for a third title. Vehicles will be included in multiplayer this time around, one will be able to take to the sky with three new vehicles or boogie it down on the ground with the three vehicles from the first game's Campaign.

There's even a tentative release date of November 2008. Again, it could all be pure speculation, but if it turns out to be true, you'll thank us. Or Surfer Girl. How about both?

