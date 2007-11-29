Ask Auran Anything You Want About Fury

Yesterday, I approached Auran in the hopes of setting up a Q&A between the developer and you guys. Auran was happy to oblige.

For those of you out of the loop, Auran is the Brisbane-based developer behind the RTS Dark Reign and more recently, the massively multiplayer hack'n'slash Fury.

All you have to do have your question considered is to submit it as a comment to this post. Once I've had a look, it'll be published for the world to see. If it's particularly good, it might even end up in the final Q&A. We'll be accepting questions until Friday afternoon so get your thinking caps/shirts/fertility pants on and your mind cogs turning.

This is a great opportunity to chat candidly with a great Australian developer. So consider your questions carefully as only serious efforts will be accepted.

As a little something extra, Auran is offering two copies of Fury, signed by the developers, for the two best questions we receive. That's a treat in anyone's book.

If this goes well, I'd definitely look to organise further open Q&As with other developers.

Now, start commenting!