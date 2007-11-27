The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

eGames 2007: Playing With Cosplay

egames_cosplay1.jpgDoes the headline sound dirty? It shouldn't. Honest.

There was actually quite a bit more cosplay strolling around the show floor than what I managed to snap, but I like to think I got the best of the bunch.

After the jump there's a guy in a blue robe and a chick with a fan. I know they're from something, but my exile (nasty situation with the furries, gave a whole new meaning to the expression "Let sleeping dogs lie") from the cosplay scene means I have no idea who they're supposed to be.

Tell you what - first person to detail all four characters presented in the photo above and the one past the jump, will win themselves a copy of Mario Party DS (thanks Nintendo!), just because it's a nice thing to do. Just post your answer as a comment, and we'll be in touch.

Specifically, we want to know the name of the character, and any one game/anime they've appeared in.egames_cosplay2.jpgWhooooo are you? Who who, who who? And no, the chick on the right is not Miranda Richardson from the second season of Blackadder.

Comments

  • Vic Guest

    Well, I'm not 100% sure about this, but the first girl is obviously Yuffie from FFVII, NO idea about the one next to her.
    The crazy blue guy i think is Vivi from ffIX, and the girl next to him is one of teh chicks from samuri/dynasty warriors... but for the life of me, i can't remember which one!

    0
  • Ding Guest

    I've got my money on the last person being Kenshin; if it's not the red hair and pink and white clothes, then it's definitely the earphones that give it away.

    Really though, I don't think we'll know who she is until we ask her, and even then chances are we'll all go "really?", and then snicker behind her back that she looks nothing like said character.

    0
  • sweetasman01 Guest

    Some giive yaffie some food, STAT or she will DIE!!!!!

    0
  • tithin Guest

    The chick on the right of the bottom picture, I got a few pictures of her group on the saturday of the convention, she was there with a giant final fantasy group of cosplayers.

    I can post photos if they're wanted.

    0
  • Jackablade Guest

    The girl with the red hair appears to have some sort of marking on her right cheek. If you can remember what it looks like, it might help in the identification.

    0
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Top pick is Yuffie from FF7 and Amy Sorel from Soul Calibur 3, bottom picture looks like a black mage from FF3 and the girl is Rurouni Kenshin from the anime of the same name.

    0
  • Rachel (kenshin/genesis) Guest

    lol it is me kenshin girl on the right my name is rachel i was suffering from heat exhaustion and ws constanly on the phone to my in house nurse being my mum thouse head phoes are actually a blue tooth set. from the day before when i was in the final fantasy group yeah my hair did its ual trick and wnet curly again.

    as far as i'm concered i did pretty well under the conditons and id love to see ding do a cosplay in 35 odd degrees and still be able to perform the next day

    0
  • Loocey Guest

    HA! I know the Kenshin well! She's my sister.

    0
  • Em Guest

    Guy in blue robe is cosplaying generic black mage from Final Fantasy. The girl in the white dress is cosplaying Amy Sorel (alternate costume colour) from Soul Calibur III.

    Got any photos of Sat's cosplayers?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles