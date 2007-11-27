eGames 2007: Playing With Cosplay

Does the headline sound dirty? It shouldn't. Honest.

There was actually quite a bit more cosplay strolling around the show floor than what I managed to snap, but I like to think I got the best of the bunch.

After the jump there's a guy in a blue robe and a chick with a fan. I know they're from something, but my exile (nasty situation with the furries, gave a whole new meaning to the expression "Let sleeping dogs lie") from the cosplay scene means I have no idea who they're supposed to be.

Tell you what - first person to detail all four characters presented in the photo above and the one past the jump, will win themselves a copy of Mario Party DS (thanks Nintendo!), just because it's a nice thing to do. Just post your answer as a comment, and we'll be in touch.

Specifically, we want to know the name of the character, and any one game/anime they've appeared in. Whooooo are you? Who who, who who? And no, the chick on the right is not Miranda Richardson from the second season of Blackadder.