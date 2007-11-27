eGames 2007: Playing With Cosplay

Does the headline sound dirty? It shouldn't. Honest.
There was actually quite a bit more cosplay strolling around the show floor than what I managed to snap, but I like to think I got the best of the bunch.
After the jump there's a guy in a blue robe and a chick with a fan. I know they're from something, but my exile (nasty situation with the furries, gave a whole new meaning to the expression "Let sleeping dogs lie") from the cosplay scene means I have no idea who they're supposed to be.
Tell you what - first person to detail all four characters presented in the photo above and the one past the jump, will win themselves a copy of Mario Party DS (thanks Nintendo!), just because it's a nice thing to do. Just post your answer as a comment, and we'll be in touch.
Specifically, we want to know the name of the character, and any one game/anime they've appeared in.Whooooo are you? Who who, who who? And no, the chick on the right is not Miranda Richardson from the second season of Blackadder.
Well, I'm not 100% sure about this, but the first girl is obviously Yuffie from FFVII, NO idea about the one next to her.
The crazy blue guy i think is Vivi from ffIX, and the girl next to him is one of teh chicks from samuri/dynasty warriors... but for the life of me, i can't remember which one!