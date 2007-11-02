JB Hi-Fi Trade-In Deals Incoming

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

aucash.jpgOz Kotakuite Alex sends word that starting November 5, JB will be accepting a couple of your old, stale games for a copy of a new, fresh one.

According to Alex, five PS2 games will get you a new PS2 release; two PS3 titles equal a new PS3 release; two Wii games equate to one new Wii game; and three Xbox 360 titles will get you a new 360 release. He also mentioned there are deals for DS and PSP, but he couldn't recall the details.

If this sounds like a good thing to you, then be sure to dump your old games on your local JB when Nov 5 comes around.

Thanks for the tip Alex!

Comments

  • bucketOFnuts Guest

    I find JB are grnerally at least 10 bucks cheaper than EB. I always assumed that was because they didn't get cuaght up in the 2nd hand trade. I hope their prices continue to be lower than EB.

    0
  • taco Guest

    sounds like an awesome deal, I wonder what the catch is though - at a bare minimum Wii Sports and Wii Play would have to be excluded

    0
  • Fairplay Guest

    I hate JB, they're a bunch of assholes that eye you like a hawk if you're wearing a bag.

    And 5 PS2 games for 1 brand new?! Wow.

    0
  • dark moogle Guest

    Any idea how much DS games would be? Since they rarely drop in price I cant picture it being more than 2 DS games for 1 free, or maybe 3 if they wanted to try and milk their consumers. Personally if it is 2 games I'm set because I wouldnt mind getting rid of 2 games in my collection (that were cheap $15 purchases on ebay) but if it's 3 games I dont know if I have another game I want to part with.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    3 X360 games will get you:
    Mass Effect, Kane and Lynch, pro Evo 08, NFS:Prostreet, Simpsons Game, Call of Duty 4, Smackdown vs RAW 2008, Assassins Creed.

    2 PS3 games will get you:
    Assassins Creed, Call of Duty 4, Ratchet
    & Clank, Smackdown vs RAW 2008, Kane and Lynch, NFS: Prostreet.

    2 Wii games will get you:
    Metroid Prime: Corruption,
    Mario and Sonic goto the Olyimpic Games,
    Rayman 2, Lego Star Wars Collection,Pokemon Battle Revolution, Smackdown vs RAW 2008, Simpsons.

    5 PS2 games will get you:
    Smackdown vs RAW 2008, Simpsons, Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi 3, Pro Evo 08, NFS: Prostreet, Jackass the Game.

    3 NDS games will get you:
    Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Smackdown vs RAW 2008, Crash of the Titans, Jam Sessions, Rayman 2, Spyro: Eternal Night, Simpsons.

    Obviously some of these aren't out yet so that deal will start upon its release. Also just so you know...there are some limitations, as in games you cant trade in for the deal. Wii has none (barring Wii Sports and Wii Play), PS3 has Motorstorm, X360 has quite a few, like DOA4 PGR3 ect ect, older titles basically. And NDS and PS2 have alot but mainly really old titles.

    Personally I think its a pretty awesome deal, I'm already gathering up old 360 games to sooth my wallets burning burning pain for the coming months of releases.

    0
  • DBUG Guest

    @FAIRPLAY

    dude, they have expensive items on shelves, of course they have to be careful.

    their trade-in deal is so much better than EB's.

    0
  • dude101 Guest

    To alex, what trade in value would Mind Quiz and Viewtiful Joe Double Trouble get me at JB?

    0
  • James Guest

    Is there a longer list of what's not accepted for 360 games to trade in?

    0
  • Pallamallawa Guest

    Well EB matched these deals already for me.

    Assassins Creed
    Mass Effect
    COD4
    Kane & Lynch
    Time Shift - collected already
    N4S Pro Street

    EB also allowed 2 copies of the same game and didnt exclude DOA4, PGR3, Prey, Quake 4

    0
  • Austin Guest

    what is the list of tradeable games for PS2? I know there are heaps. What are they?
    Thanks
    Austin

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Austin: Probably best to check in with your local JB Hi-Fi.

    0
  • XXX Guest

    EB sell dodgy new games with scratched discs and opened boxes.

    0
  • mick Guest

    i want a ps3 what deal can i get trading in a ps2 and ps2 slimline plus cash

    0
  • not happy az Guest

    i must be the only LUCKY person in Adelaide to have purchased two NEW games from JB HiFi that have both been scratched and unplayable...

    COD4 on release and......... much to MY SUPRISE; GTAIV. WTF is this!!!

    0
  • EB Guest

    BEWARE OF THE EXCLUSIONS GAMES LIST. THE WILL ONLY TRADE CERTAIN GAMES.

    0

