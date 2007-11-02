JB Hi-Fi Trade-In Deals Incoming

Oz Kotakuite Alex sends word that starting November 5, JB will be accepting a couple of your old, stale games for a copy of a new, fresh one.

According to Alex, five PS2 games will get you a new PS2 release; two PS3 titles equal a new PS3 release; two Wii games equate to one new Wii game; and three Xbox 360 titles will get you a new 360 release. He also mentioned there are deals for DS and PSP, but he couldn't recall the details.

If this sounds like a good thing to you, then be sure to dump your old games on your local JB when Nov 5 comes around.

