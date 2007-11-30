The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Keep Those Auran Questions Coming

qqq.jpgRemember that you have until Monday next week to submit your questions to Auran. Don't miss your chance to ask the developers of Fury any question you want, as long as it doesn't involve doing inhumane things to horses.

Come Monday afternoon, I'll go through the questions we've received, pick the best, and send them off to Auran. Hopefully we'll have a bunch of sexy answers by Friday.

I should also mention that Auran has two copies of Fury to give away, signed by the developers.

For all the details (and the original post, where you can submit your question), just follow the link below.

Ask Auran Anything You Want About Fury [Kotaku AU]

