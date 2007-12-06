Auran To Cut Staff This Friday

Angry Gamer is reporting that Brisbane-based developer Auran will be making a number of staff redundant tomorrow, as the company faces financial difficulties - no doubt a result of the lacklustre reception its MMO Fury received.

From the Angry Gamer story:

"Fury was a financial disaster, it lost Auran a lot of money", one anonymous source told Angry Gamer.

The story goes on to say that Auran's QA department will feel the brunt of the cuts, and that Tantalus will take on "up to 20" former employees.

I've sent an email off to Auran and Tantalus seeking more info. If true, it's a sad development, regardless of how you may feel about Fury.

Personally, I wish Auran all the best. Let's hope it doesn't become Australia's Interplay.

