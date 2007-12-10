ACCC Shrugs Shoulders At Call of Duty 4 Steam Price Hike

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cod4.jpgAt some point during the crazy "Call of Duty 4 price hike on Steam" debacle, a community member over at Internode Games Network contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to see if it had anything to say.

Over the weekend, the community member received a response from the body, and Internode Games Network was good enough to post it on its site.

From the story:

The ACCC is not a price setting body for goods and services at either the retail or wholesale levels and has only a limited role in the area of price regulation overall. It does not have a direct role in regulating or setting prices except in the case of products or services that are declared under Part VIIA of the Trade Practices Act 1974 (TPA)*. The ACCC can examine the prices of selected goods and services in the Australian economy, if the Government has declared them.

Long story short - Activision and Steam can do whatever the heck they want.

Government Watchdog checks out Call of Duty 4 Pricing [Internode Games Network]

  • spagman @Spagman

    "Long story short - Activision and Steam can do whatever the heck they want."

    And as a consumer, so you can you. If it's cheaper to import, then visit Play-Asia.

  • Camb3h Guest

    @Spagman - Those were my thoughts as well.

    Activision and Steam are only hurting themselves through the pricehike. It only affects those new whipper-snappers that are all about digital download. I know I'm only 20 but I still love opening that box and smelling that new-game smell. Way better than new-car smell...could just be the plastic fumes...

  • kenny Guest

    or renchi.com, or yesasia.... all are better!

