The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Aliens Vs Predator: Requiem Finds Way To Retail

avp2.jpgLooks like TimeShift PS3 isn't the only game Sierra's put out today. If you own a PSP, and think Aliens fighting Predators is the bee's knees, then you might want to pop into JB Hi-Fi, GAME or EB and buy yourself a copy of Aliens Vs Predator: Requiem.

Really, it should be Predator Vs Aliens, seeing as the player only controls the former, but there is a co-op mode if you feel like blasting extraterrestrial scum with a mate.

All this, for $69.95. Who'd have thought December 6 would be a busy day for game releases?

Comments

  • fairplay @fairplay

    From what i've seen so far, this game looks excellent for a PSP title.

    Probably pick it up over the weekend. As for the movie, personally, i cant wait for the film.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles