Aliens Vs Predator: Requiem Finds Way To Retail

Looks like TimeShift PS3 isn't the only game Sierra's put out today. If you own a PSP, and think Aliens fighting Predators is the bee's knees, then you might want to pop into JB Hi-Fi, GAME or EB and buy yourself a copy of Aliens Vs Predator: Requiem.

Really, it should be Predator Vs Aliens, seeing as the player only controls the former, but there is a co-op mode if you feel like blasting extraterrestrial scum with a mate.

All this, for $69.95. Who'd have thought December 6 would be a busy day for game releases?