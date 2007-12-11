Hey Oz, Halo 3 Map Pack Arrives At 9:00 Tonight: If you're hanging out for the Halo 3 map pack that's due very soon, Microsoft's Oz office has provided us the exact details for our locale. You can read them just to your left. It's easy - just move your eyes. Got it?

There we go.

We already know it's going to cost 800 points, and includes the maps Stand Off, Rat’s Nest and the delectably tizzy Forge-tastic Foundry.