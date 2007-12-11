The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

mc_small.jpgHey Oz, Halo 3 Map Pack Arrives At 9:00 Tonight: If you're hanging out for the Halo 3 map pack that's due very soon, Microsoft's Oz office has provided us the exact details for our locale. You can read them just to your left. It's easy - just move your eyes. Got it?

There we go.

We already know it's going to cost 800 points, and includes the maps Stand Off, Rat’s Nest and the delectably tizzy Forge-tastic Foundry.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles