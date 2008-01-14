The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Auran Had John Carmack 2.0, Let Him Go?

auranlogo.jpgOver at his blog, Doolwind, former Auran programmer Alistair Doulin has posted his personal views on the closure of Brisbane-based developer Auran late last year.

There are some intriguing insights into the lead up to Auran's end of days, as well as the company itself. For example, Alistair mentions that Auran had quite a few extremely talented people working for the company that Auran failed to retain:

For me, the first sign that something wasn’t quite right was when one of the star graphics programmers informed Auran he was going to leave if he wasn’t put on something interesting. This guy (while never admitting it himself) was basically Carmack 2.0. He is the kind of person that good companies would give almost anything to have on their team. However, at Auran, they just let him slip away even after giving them a direct option to resolve the problem. The other problem was when the three leads (programming, art and QA) all resigned within a couple of weeks of each other.

Along with an inability to hold on to talented staff, Doulin cites the extreme focus on just one project, Fury, and a lack of communication as other undermining factors.

Obviously, the blog is based off Doulin's personal observations. If they are to be believed - and I see no reason not to at this stage - they paint a rather damning picture of Auran Developments' upper management. It'd be good to see another insider's perspective on the events that transpired, and we'll do our best here at Kotaku AU to chase it up. Understandably, the topic is still a sensitive one for many.

What Auran Did Wrong [Doolwind's Game Coding Journal]

Comments

  • Silfen Guest

    check out the comments on his blog. it seems a bunch of people already agree with him completely!

    0
  • The By Guest

    Everyone always whining about Auran. Way I see it, they were good enough to hire people, and then nice enough to not actually need them to do their jobs. Anyone could have been a designer or a tester or a producer there, cause from the sounds of it, management were going to ignore you anyways. And with free lunches and soft drinks, you could spend your day hopped up on coke surfing the net. Hopefully looking for a job so when the money sink finally swallowed all the foolish investors' money, you could slide on out into another job.

    0
  • RaYdeX Guest

    The Auran logo looks like it's about a quarter as good as the Marathon logo.

    0
  • Tom Guest

    You should have written "cites" instead of "sites".

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles