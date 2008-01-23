EVE Online, Now On Steam

CCP and Valve have joined forces to bring the former's space-based MMO to the latter's online distribution platform, Steam.
Yes, you can download the EVE Online client software free from the game's official website. But, if you grab it from Steam CCP will throw in a 21-day trial (seven days more than standard) and chop $US 5 off your first month's subscription.
It'd be nice if it offered more, but if you're looking to get into EVE Online this is as good a deal as any.
Steam - EVE Online [Steam Powered via Blue's News]
