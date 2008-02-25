Civilization Revolution For Australia & NZ Dated

Last week, 2K Games announced the US release date for Civilization Revolution on Xbox 360, PS3 and DS. In case you missed it, it was June 3.

So, should Australia and New Zealand expect a mammoth release delay? No, not at all! The local 2K Games branch has informed us that Oceania will receive the game just a few days after the US on June 6. that's plenty of time to, say, read some hands-on impressions.

Now, if only all games could be released in all regions within days of each other...