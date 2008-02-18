The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GAME Offers Lost Odyssey For $20 & Two Games

lost_od_offer.jpgOkay, its $19.95, but I doubt you'll be handing over exact change when you take GAME up on this deal.

As you can see from the image above, along with the cash you'll need to hand over two Xbox 360 games. So pick a couple from your collection that you don't play much, or steal a few from a mate, and head on over to GAME.

There's a copy of Lost Odyssey quivering in anticipation of your arrival right now.

[Thanks Ryan!]

Comments

  • h2ogatesy @H2oGatesy

    You can buy it from JB-HI for $79, I did on Saturday and it came with one moth free gold xbox live & the pre-order promotional code for in game items was taped to the box.

  • Flock Guest

    these are all the games they exclude though, which is very upsetting.

    Xbox 360

    Amped 3
    Battlefield 2
    Burnout Revenge
    Call Of Duty 2
    Chrome Hounds
    Condemned
    Crackdown
    Dead Or Alive 4
    FIFA 2007
    Final Fantasy XI
    Forza Motorsports 2
    Fuzion Frenzy 2
    Ghost Recon: Advance
    Gun
    Kameo
    Live Arcade Unplugged
    Madden NFL 2006
    NBA Live 2006
    Need for Speed: Most Wanted
    Perfect Dark Zero
    Perfect Dark Zero Le
    Phantasy Star Universe
    Project Gotham 3
    Quake 4
    Ridge Racer 6
    Rockstar: Table Tennis
    The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth II
    Tiger Woods 2006
    Tomb Raider: Legend
    Tony Hawk Wasteland
    Viva Piniata
    Xmen: The Official Game

  • Kakansho Guest

    That is actually really cheap, in comparison to some trade-ins.

    Usually they offer like, 2/3 games, and you still pay about $30..

    + It's four discs!!!

  • Sailor Senshi Guest

    Game has a notorious "exclusions" list, dont think you can trade in any old games. Got two copies of pgr racing? Sorry, theyll be excluded. They usually have to be pretty recent releases for Game deals.

