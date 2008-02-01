Kotaku Australia Originals: From EB Games Denial to Warlords Online

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ausglobe_01.jpgDespite traditionally being one of the slowest months of the year for gaming news, January didn't disappoint us completely. Regular Originals member Activision dodged bullets over Devil May Cry 4, I checked out two upcoming titles and a bit of Collector's Edition craziness rounded things out.

And then, of course, there was EB Games and Microsoft.

But wasn't that EB/Microsoft thing debunked, you say? Officially, yes, but I can assure you not everything is as it seems. According to our sources, EB Games has something to hide, and each day we get closer to finding out exactly what it is.

Moving on, Malcolm King took a few uninformed swings at the local games development industry, and a trance music duo decided to borrow some artwork from Valve for its latest single. And by borrow, we mean blatantly steal.

I had a chance to look at Prototype earlier in the month, and only a couple of days ago sat down with an almost-done Xbox 360 build of Kaos Studios' Frontlines: Fuel of War for some multiplayer madness.

An unexpectedly busy month, but all it's done is made me more excited about the coming months. Now, on with the best!

Microsoft Refusing to Take $10 Million Worth of Defective 360s from EB Oz?

Frontlines: Fuel of War Multiplayer Impressions (Xbox 360)

Frontlines Oz Collector's Edition Goodies, Up Close

Mount in Doubt for Australian Age of Conan Preorders

Assassin's Creed PC to Have Insane Minimum Specs

Australia Will Get A Tasty Age of Conan Limited Edition

Malcolm King Versus The Australian Games Industry

THQ Shows Off Asia-Pacific Frontlines Xbox 360 Collector's Edition

Album Combines Half-Life 2 Image With Potential Legal Snafu?

Question Time: Do Online Gamers Need To Grow Up?

Steve Fawkner Talks About "Warlords-Online", Oz Games Development

Activision Speaks: Lacklustre Oz Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition

Oz Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition Not So Good?

My Unexciting Desk, By Popular Demand

Auran Had John Carmack 2.0, Let Him Go?

Why I'm Cheating On Catan With Arkham Horror

Prototype Exclusive Preview: Meet the Black Watch

