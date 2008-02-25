Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

EA Makes Offer to Buy Take 2 First Bioware and Pandemic, and now a publisher. Boy, EA sure does love to spend money.

New WipEout HD Screens Because if there's anything better than Wipeout, it's Wipeout in high-def.

Microsoft Kills Xbox 360 HD-DVD Player I guess Microsoft caught on to the fact that even at $US 50, people aren't going to buy something they'll never use.

Kotaku Originals: From GDC to RIP HD-DVD Another massive load of original stories from Kotaku.

Activision Now Offering Refunds For GH III Wii Feels good to do the right thing, doesn't it?