20% Off Wii Games Sale, Starts Tomorrow At Kmart

wii_small_left.jpgLooking to bulk up your collection of Wii games? Don't sacrifice your wallet/purse/treasure chest to the God of Endless Debt just yet. If you can hold out until tomorrow, Kmart is having a 20% off sale on games for Nintendo's console. This excludes games already on discount, but that's to be expected.

The sale is on until Wednesday next week, so if your schedule can't accommodate this Thursday, you have plenty of time to sneak in a hardcore buying session.

Kmart 20% Off Wii Games [Ecogamer, thanks Anthony]

  • h2ogatesy @H2oGatesy

    Now to see if they have Zak & Wiki. Man that game is hard to find.

    0

