Australia Gets Ultimate Nintendo Mag

Even though Derwent Howard is dealing with the loss of a number of its staple publications, including Official Xbox 360 Magazine, this hasn't deterred it from populating newsstands with a new rag.

Ultimate Nintendo will fill the hole left by the short-lived Nintendo Gamer from Next Media, which lasted just four issues and went through two editors. The inaugural issue's cover story is the Lego-powered Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, as you can see from the picture here.

I wish Ultimate Nintendo all the best, given DH's current situation, but I can't help but feel launching a new magazine in an industry that's fighting an uphill battle to retain readers is the wisest of moves. Sure, there's a huge audience of Wii and DS owners out there, but how many of them go to the newsagents for their info and reviews? It's also hard to ignore the fact that, along with Nintendo Gamer, both the Australia version of Edge and PC Games Addict have been pushed out of the market in recent years.

Stay strong, Ultimate Nintendo, you have a fight ahead of you.

