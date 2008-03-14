Buy Dodo Mobile, Get PS3 For $99

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ps3_small_left.jpgFrom the looks of this page, if you're willing to sign a mobile phone contract and fork over $49.90, not only will you receive a plan from Dodo with $320 worth of credit, but the option to buy a PS3 for a measly $99.

Interested parties will need to fill out a form on the promo page, after which a Dodo representative will drop you a line. The page doesn't mention which model of PS3 is up for grabs, so be sure to ask when they give you a call. I'm guessing it's the 40GB version.

Oh, have a close read of the fine print - not only because there's a lot of it, but I'd hate for you to miss this little detail:

3) Minimum cost over 24 months is $1,197.60. 4) A delivery fee of $29.90 applies.

$29.90 delivery? Madness!

Okay, I was really referring to the $1200 minimum cost. So if you're only in the market for a PS3, you're probably better off buying one with an extra controller and a game or two.

PS3 for only $99 on $49.90 Cap [Dodo, thanks Luke & Adam]

  • Mentoes Guest

    Please don't sign up with DODO. They are the single worst company operating in Australia. I just canceled both my phone and ADSL with them after many incidents of them taking money directly from my bank and signing me up to extra services without my consent.

    The less painful option of getting a PS3 would to turn tricks on a street corner for a few nights.

    0
  • Ivan_PSP Guest

    $99 sounds cool i got a 60GB PLAYSTATION 3 other people should get this deal. Faster we can kill Xbox the better.

    0
  • me Guest

    sounds too good to be true, steer clear guys.

    0
  • dean Guest

    This offer is a joke, the number they give to call is always enganged and the part where u leave customer details and they will get back to you, which they never do is a joke as well.

    Looks more like a scam to just get customer information.

    0
  • Trent Guest

    Dodo are the worst company... Ive been waiting for over a month to activate my sim card... with calls to their Cust. Service line everyday. False Promises of "it will be only 24 more hours I promise"... Im still waiting, and they have my money! STAY CLEAR!!!

    0
  • Big Al Guest

    I signed up for this deal last year and they give you the PS3 after paying your 2nd bill, however due to Sony giving away free PS3 with there TV's I had to wait 4 months for it to arrive, however I did get the 80gb version and free delivery

    0

