Buy Dodo Mobile, Get PS3 For $99

From the looks of this page, if you're willing to sign a mobile phone contract and fork over $49.90, not only will you receive a plan from Dodo with $320 worth of credit, but the option to buy a PS3 for a measly $99.
Interested parties will need to fill out a form on the promo page, after which a Dodo representative will drop you a line. The page doesn't mention which model of PS3 is up for grabs, so be sure to ask when they give you a call. I'm guessing it's the 40GB version.
Oh, have a close read of the fine print - not only because there's a lot of it, but I'd hate for you to miss this little detail:
3) Minimum cost over 24 months is $1,197.60. 4) A delivery fee of $29.90 applies.
$29.90 delivery? Madness!
Okay, I was really referring to the $1200 minimum cost. So if you're only in the market for a PS3, you're probably better off buying one with an extra controller and a game or two.
PS3 for only $99 on $49.90 Cap [Dodo, thanks Luke & Adam]
Please don't sign up with DODO. They are the single worst company operating in Australia. I just canceled both my phone and ADSL with them after many incidents of them taking money directly from my bank and signing me up to extra services without my consent.
The less painful option of getting a PS3 would to turn tricks on a street corner for a few nights.