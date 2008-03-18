Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Epic Gets Steamed Not only are pricing and availability the same between the US and Australia, there's a sweet package that includes a bunch of classic Unreal titles. Cheers, Epic!
Condemned 2: Bloodshot Review: Skid Row's Greatest Hits I really enjoyed the original Condemned, so I'll probably like Condemned 2. Still annoyed there's no PC release, but I'll make do.
Cortana In The (Naked Blue) Flesh Are there naughty bits? You desperately want to know, right? I'd love to tell you, but that'd take the fun out of clicking the link.
GTA IV Intro Leaked? Guess what? You get to decide! In your mind! It's amazing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink