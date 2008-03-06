EzyDVD HD DVD Sale: Movies From Just $4.92

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

hddvd_logo.jpgWith the demise of HD DVD, I imagine most retailers will be dumping what stock they have as quickly as possible to make way for boatloads of Blu-ray discs.

EzyDVD has decided the best way to empty its warehouses of HD DVD movies is to sell them for pennies. Those not being sold for pennies are being sold for Australian dollars.

Obviously, if you don't own an Xbox 360 HD DVD drive or a standalone player, this might as well be a garage sale for old Betamax tapes. However, if you do have the hardware in your possession, then Under Siege could be yours for less than a fiver!

