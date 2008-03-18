Tantalus Trying To Tempt Testers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

tantalus_left.jpgIf the crazy and unnecessary alliteration failed to inform, Tantalus is looking for people to test its games. As usual, no experience is required, but a love of electronic entertainment is definitely a plus.

According to the job description, positions are for three months only, so if you're not already in Melbourne, it may be out of your reach. Unless you're related to Inspector Gadget, in which case you can probably just go-go-Gadget there and back.

Have I gone slightly mad? Maybe!

If you'd like to help the developer iron out the bugs in its latest titles, or even get taste of how games are made, be sure to check this opportunity out. Oh, and don't forget that Tantalus is looking to fill a couple of more senior roles as well.

