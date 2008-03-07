Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Frankenreview, Army of Two (PS3) We've already told you what we thought of EA's co-op shooter, now find out what the rest of the world thinks.

Confessions Of An ESRB Employee While we have our own troubles with game ratings, the situation in the US is less than perfect.

SEGA's First iPhone SDK Title - Super Monkey Ball Super Monkey Ball for the iPhone! And all it took was a software development kit. Who'd have thought?

EA's First iPhone SDK Title - Spore EA's being more ambitious with its first iPhone game, let's hope it doesn't backfire.

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Tracks, Vehicles and Features More of everything Gran Turismo 5-related. Can you smell the burning rubber?

Army Of Two Refused Classification In... Yes, Germany I haven't heard anything on the grapevine about Army of Two having classification issues in Australia, but it never hurts to double-check.

Why Michael Atkinson's Opposal Of An R18+ Rating For Games Does Bugger All To Protect Kids, Promotes Crime A piece from me that was posted late last night, so here it is again in case you missed it.

