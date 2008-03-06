Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Sims 3 Gets Teased I can't think of any reason why EA wouldn't make The Sims 3. Or The Sims (insert random number here), for that matter.

Army of Two Review: Me and My Shadow Is it possible to focus too much on co-operatively gameplay? I didn't think so, but Army of Two may prove otherwise.

User-Generated Guitar Hero Content At Least Five Years Away While you're waiting for Red Octane and Activision to get their acts together, you could always try Feedback, a home-grown chart editor.

C&C 3: Kane's Wrath Features Kane, Wrath More C&C 3 for everybody, except Martians.

