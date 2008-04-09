Hear Yatzhee Not Making Fun Of Games, But Still Talking About Them

Australian Gamer's latest podcast features the comedic English tones of Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw, the man behind the ever-hilarious Zero Punctuation game reviews.
If you feel like listening to Ben engage in regular conversation with - gasp - other people, hit the link below for a 16MB MP3 containing just this.
Australian Gamer Podcast 117 [Australian Gamer, thanks Liam]
