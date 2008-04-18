Soul Calibur IV, Hits Australia On July 31

The US has its exciting July 29 release date for Soul Calibur IV. Now, we too can join in the, uh, celebrations as the game is due out here on July 31. I know I'm ready to give Yoda a whirl.

From the press release:

We are thrilled to be bringing Soul Calibur's successful heritage to PAL territories as it sets into motion a new echelon of dynamic gameplay and exceptional game graphics on next generation platforms," said John Parkes, EMEA Marketing Director at Ubisoft. "Offering players an ultimate fighting game experience, Soul Calibur IV will definitely be an owners 'must have' in building their game collection library."

Yes, we're thrilled you're bringing it to PAL territories too. So, you know, we can buy it!

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR SOULCALIBURTM IV in PAL territories

Soulcalibur IV to Hit the Stores July 31, 2008

AUSTRALIA, (April 18, 2008) - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers announced that SoulcaliburTM IV will be simultaneously available for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft on July 31, 2008.

The highly anticipated Soulcalibur IV provides a true next generation fighting experience with new finishing moves and an innovative battle system that promises to revolutionise the genre. Set to finally reveal the origins of the Soulcalibur saga, the game features both new and familiar faces from across the galaxy who seeks the rival swords for their own goals. Continuing the tradition of breaking new boundaries, legendary Star Wars icons Darth Vader and Yoda invade the Soulcalibur universe to add a new layer of depth, challenge, and mystery. Also for the first time in the franchise, customised characters or original favourites can be taken online to challenge others for the top spot of this timeless series.

Soulcalibur IV boasts the following features:

• Ever Expanding Roster - The line-up of weapon wielding characters grows with new fighters o Hilde - A striking armor-clad fighter who wields a short sword and spear making her adept at both long range strikes and short range combos o Scheherazade and Angol Fear - Two alluring bonus characters created specifically for the game by renowned manga artists and character designers • Unparalleled High Definition Graphics - Experience the legendary Soulcalibur high visual standard now in HD resolution for the first time • Take the Fight Online - For the first time ever, fight opponents around the world online in multiple versus modes • New Fighting System Elements: o Active Matching Battle: New to the Soulcalibur franchise, experience non-stop matches where opponents will try to defeat players one right after another. How enemies are strategically defeated is the key to longevity. o Critical Finish: Slowly fill the Soul gauge to unleash a devastating finishing move to defeat enemies once and for all with spectacular effects! o Equipment Destruction: Now the wages of battle are shown as protective armor can be broken off and visible lacerations of clothing can be seen. • Multiple Gameplay Modes - Experience Soulcalibur in Story, Arcade, Tower of Lost Souls, Training, Character Creation, and Museum modes

For more information on Soulcalibur IV, please visit: http://www.namcobandaigames.com or www.soulcalibur.com