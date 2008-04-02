The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Kaketakumentary Kotaku US went cake crazy during April Fool's Day. Be sure to yum-up all its delicious posts.

Blizzard Does April Fool's Right Blizzard to release Molten Core on the Atari 2600, introduce Bard hero class to World of Warcraft.

Australian Game Ratings Behind The Times Our little classification situation gets international attention.

Ikarium Is Like Civ, But Free You know what's also free and like Civilization? Freeciv, which has been in development since 1995.

Supreme Commander 2 Waiting For PCs Of The Distant Future Should Chris Taylor be setting more realistic hardware requirements for his games? Nah.

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

