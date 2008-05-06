The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dead Frontier: Survival Horror Zombie MMORPG

deadfrontier.jpgZombies? In an MMORPG? That sounds like the sort of game I was born to play. Dead Frontier isn't such a bad name, either. There's no big developer or publisher behind it, just an independent group by the name of Jagged Blade Games.

The graphics remind me of 10tons' Crimsonland, which itself is worth a look if you cackle uncontrollably at the thought of killing swarms of monsters and collecting insane power-ups. It has co-op too.

Dead Frontier is currently in open beta and free, so there's no reason not to give it a go if you find the idea even a little bit interesting. The official website includes various Flash mini-games to provide an idea of how it works. It's not complex stuff, but it has made me think seriously about trying the beta.

Dead Frontier [Official site]

Comments

  • thomas Guest

    Another browser based (PBBG) zombie MMORPG game is www.zombiepandemic.com which might be worth checking out.

    0
  • ZAN Guest

    WOOT DF is FEATURED!! come join us everyone! we have an AMAZING community in the forum, and the game is fantastic! AdminPwn (the dude who is making it) is currently working on a party system, so you can play with ur buddies in the same game. we already have multilayer, but its buggy.

    come join us!!

    JOIN US.

    0
  • Beettaa Guest

    This isn't even supposed to be advertised yet!

    The game is great, go try it, and if you really feel like making your play count, donate to the website.

    Jagged Blade Software consists of one person, AdminPwn (Neil Yates), and he is the only one making this game. It's truely great!

    0
  • Jheese Guest

    I play this game and I'm a lvl 18 w/ an M16 (which'll be called Old Faithful once I become a member, it saved my life like 10 times), an HK UMP, and a Bowie Knife (MC) 4/4/4, and a XR22-Mesh armor or whatever has 30% damage absorption. My character name is Jheese! I have to say, besides to moderators/admin being total assholes/dictators, this game is really good! I just got banned for 5 days for "spamming on the forums" even though I was posting items for sale and creating a new topic for each item. I even posted it in the "selling" part of the forums and I still got banned.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles