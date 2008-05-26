Eidos Everything Pack On Steam, Australia Included

Australians are used to getting a raw deal when it comes to Steam. Hey publishers - our money's just as good as the US dollar! In fact, looking at current exchange rates, it practically is the US dollar!

Good news - no raw deals today. Eidos has bundled a selection of its games into a special $US 100 pack, with no regional exclusions. Considering it's only $105 or so in Australian bucks, the pack is excellent value. Here's what's included:

- Battlestations: Midway - Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines - Commandos: Beyond the Call of Duty - Commandos 2: Men of Courage - Commandos 3: Destination Berlin - Commandos: Strike Force - Conflict: Denied Ops - Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition - Deus Ex: Invisible War - Hitman: Codename 47 - Hitman 2: Silent Assassin - Hitman: Blood Money - Infernal - Just Cause - Kane and Lynch: Dead Men - Project: Snowblind - Rogue Trooper - Thief: Deadly Shadows - Tomb Raider: Anniversary - Tomb Raider: Legend

The pack's page on Steam reckons it's over $US 400 in value, which sounds about right. So if you're a fan of Hitman, Tomb Raider or Deus Ex, this was made with you in mind.

Package: Eidos Everything Pack [Steam Powered, thanks Anthony]