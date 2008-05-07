GAME Chopper Xbox 360 Bike Goes On Tour

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

chopper_done.jpgDespite how you may feel about the look of GAME's Xbox 360-themed Chopper motorcycle, it's still a neat piece of machinery. It's also worth $80,000, which means if you did win it, you could always, uh, "pass" it on to someone more excitable. Me, I wouldn't even know which end to hold to get it into the stratosphere.

If you'd like to see it in the metal, the bike will be making the rounds in Sydney and Newcastle, starting from May 8 (tomorrow!). I've pasted the dates below:

Westfield Chatswood: Thursday 8th May 2008 Westfield Kotara - Kids Precinct: Saturday 24th May 2008 Westfield Miranda: Thursday 22nd May 2008 Windsor Riverview: Saturday 17th May 2008 Blacktown WestPoint: Thursday 29th May 2008 Rouse Hill: Saturday 31st May 2008

It doesn't look like it'll be making its way to other states at this time. Sorry folks.

  • Moph Guest

    This chopper is pretty lame, people who are interested in 360 would probably rather see a roadshow with some of this year's big games rather than a motorcycle that looks like a console.
    I wonder the size of the power brick needed to run that thing? LOL +_+

