The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Australians Can Only Buy Spore Creature Creator From... NZ EA Store?

spore_store.jpgOkay, so let me get this straight. If I go to the Australian EA Store, the Spore Creature Creator is unavailable. However, if I jump across to the New Zealand version, I can download it for $NZ 14.99. I can even select "Australia" as my location in the checkout section.

Okay, great, we can get the full program now, but why do we need to hit up the NZ store for it? If Australia's there as an option, why not just put it on the Australian store?

I guess I should be happy that we at least have a legitimate way of downloading it. Still, it leaves a silly taste in my mouth. Yes, silly.

Spore Creature Creator [EA Store NZ, thanks Trent]

Comments

  • JB Guest

    I came here with the intention of adding a comment to yesterdays story that I have started to download this from the NZ store, but I guess Logan beat me to the punch.

    0
  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    EA really doesn't understand Australians if they wan't us to go to the *spit* NZ store to buy this.

    Bad move EA, bad move.

    0
  • Nathan Guest

    and Australia was all like WTF? Mate.

    0
  • Damien Guest

    Well im just glad they actually did something about it & let us have our cake too.
    I dont want to say it because i am eagerly awaiting the game but i was a hair's breath from just torrenting the creator.
    So i can now be happy!

    0
  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    So will NZ get Rock Band before us too (instead of a logical arrangement of near the same time)?

    0
  • Free-Vo Guest

    Thanks for the heads up guys. I will download from those all-black loving people now.

    DAMN YOU EA!

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Why's everyone getting so bent out of shape? You have a link, it works without needing any voodoo, fake US addresses or credit cards, and when you have it you can create your phallic effigies.

    0
  • Free-Vo Guest

    Can't get NZ store to work. Complains about billing info. everything is fine on my end. *sigh*

    0
  • Dan Guest

    Thanks so much

    -Danoli3

    0
  • Scott Guest

    but why do they do this, just skip us 'but hey lets put NZ down' 'yer there k00L?'

    it's not just EA heaps of dumb shit like 360's marketplace and PS3 shoppe...

    0
  • Ross Guest

    "We are unable to process your order. Please verify your information and try again."

    I get this message whenever I try to order the software with completely correct details.

    ...I hate EA so much.

    The amount of shit I've tried to get this working...

    0
  • Andrew Guest

    "Payment authorization failed."

    Why is EA is going to so much trouble to prevent us from getting the Creator?

    Does anybody else have trouble getting the Creator to download from EA NZ?

    0
  • Shadrouge Guest

    I can't get mine to be placed in the basket on the NZ website or whatever, I've never bothered trying to buy off their website before and now that I'm trying for Spore: Creature Creator it's not working. It gives me a popup saying:

    "Before we can add SPORE™ Creature Creator to your basket, please make the following selections:
    *Shows a picture of the Spore: Creature Creator BoxArt*"

    It doesn't actually give me anything to select.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Andrew: Hey mate, I just bought the program off the NZ EA Store without an issue, so I'm not sure I can help. Maybe make sure you've selected Australia as the purchase region? Other than that, you may have to wait until EA makes its "exciting announcement".

    0
  • xXJackXx Guest

    I'm trying to buy from the NZ site and have everything set correctly to say i'm in AUS but getting.
    "We are unable to process your order. Please verify your information and try again."

    No Idea what is wrong with my info

    0
  • Az Guest

    Well I just ordered it off of the NZ store... payment went through ok but I can't download it!!! It doesn't show up in the ea download manager or on my order history on the website!!!! GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Oh. So that's why you're all getting so bent out of shape.

    0
  • Noobhead Guest

    Man that's just stupid EA robbing themselves of a couple of bucks are they that thick to let eager fans and money escape them?

    0
  • Mr W Guest

    Oi Oi Oi

    I really want buy from download but to my shock I can't buy at all even I tried to NZ they have block under other line I can't click there....

    What is EA thinking ??????

    WTF MATE ?

    0
  • Mr W Guest

    Ah ok

    Thank you all

    Now I got it off by NZ on downloading.....now

    Cheers

    0
  • Warwick Guest

    Don't complain: you avoid the GST this way!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles