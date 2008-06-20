Australians Can Only Buy Spore Creature Creator From... NZ EA Store?

Okay, so let me get this straight. If I go to the Australian EA Store, the Spore Creature Creator is unavailable. However, if I jump across to the New Zealand version, I can download it for $NZ 14.99. I can even select "Australia" as my location in the checkout section.

Okay, great, we can get the full program now, but why do we need to hit up the NZ store for it? If Australia's there as an option, why not just put it on the Australian store?

I guess I should be happy that we at least have a legitimate way of downloading it. Still, it leaves a silly taste in my mouth. Yes, silly.

Spore Creature Creator [EA Store NZ, thanks Trent]