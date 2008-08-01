Surprise! EA Confirms Spore Creature Creator Coming To Aussie Papers

Sigh. It turns out EA's exciting announcement was indeed the Spore Creature Creator/newspaper deal we revealed a few days ago. Don't get me wrong, getting the app free ($2 for Mexicans) is a nice deal, but it's small consolation for selling it at the NZ EA Store, while at the same time keeping us in the dark.

From the EA release:

Exciting for the East coast, maybe, but not for NT, SA, WA or Tassie.

Full document after the jump.

EA AND NEWS LIMITED TO BRING SPORE™ CREATURE CREATOR TO AUSTRALIA

Spore™ Creature Creator to be available with the Herald Sun, The Saturday Daily Telegraph, and The Courier-Mail this August

Sydney, Australia - August 1, 2008 - Prepare to test the limits of your imagination! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) and News Limited today announced that the 750,000 copies of the highly anticipated Spore™ Creature Creator, an introduction to the highly-anticipated and groundbreaking video game, Spore™, will be available with the Herald Sun, The Saturday Daily Telegraph, and The Courier Mail this August.

Developed for both PC and Mac, the Spore Creature Creator is a stand-alone product and creativity toy box where players create their own unique creatures, bring them to life with entertaining animations, and share them online with friends around the world. Creatures made in the Spore™ Creature Creator can also be imported into the full Spore game, allowing players to populate their own galaxies when the game ships worldwide in September 2008.

"We're excited to partner exclusively with News Limited to bring complete Spore Creature Creator to Australia," said EA Australia General Manager, Ryan Jones. "By offering more than 750,000 Spore Creature Creators through the three newspapers, this is the single largest distribution of a videogame in Australia, and is a fantastic opportunity for all Australians to rekindle their creative talents and have fun while sculpting their own personalised Spore creatures."

Rubinee Hoyne, National Marketing Manager, News Limited commented, "We are excited to bring this ground-breaking software to our readers - Spore Creature Creator is innovative, interactive entertainment at its best and delivers something for all ages. This is the first exclusive distribution of a videogame by a newspaper publishing group in Australia and we're thrilled to partner with industry leader EA for this landmark release."

The Spore Creature Creator will be available with the Herald Sun and The Saturday Daily Telegraph on Saturday, August 2, and with The Courier Mail on Saturday, August 30. The game will be free with The Saturday Daily Telegraph in New South Wales, and available for $US 2 with purchase of the Herald Sun in Victoria and The Courier-Mail in Queensland.

The Spore Creature Creator is rated G. Spore ships for the PC, Mac, Nintendo DS™ and mobile phones on September 4, 2008 in Australia. Visit http://www.electronicarts.com.au/en-au/ to download a free 25% demo version of the Spore Creature Creator, sign up for the Spore newsletter or check out all-new screenshots and videos from the game.