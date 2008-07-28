Spore Creature Creator, Coming To A Newspaper Near You

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

spore_cc.jpgEA's release of the Spore Creature Creator was an odd one; the publisher made the program available to most of the world... except Australia. When asked why this was the case, we were told to brace ourselves for an exciting announcement. It was eventually discovered that Australians could indeed buy the program, as long as they were willing to go to the NZ EA Store.

Now, I hope this isn't the exciting announcement EA was talking about, but it appears readers of the Saturday Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun will be able to get their hands on the full version of the Spore Creature Creator on August 2. It will be free with the former, while the latter will "give it way" for $2 and a coupon.

That's all we know for now. You can check out the offers yourself using the links below (thanks Parabol).

Get your free video game [The Daily Telegraph] Spore [Herald Sun]

Comments

  • Parabol Guest

    Glad I didn't get the NZ version. $2 is a very nice price. Cheaper in Aus than everywhere else in the world. I guess there's a first time for everything ^_^

    0
  • Vangalorr Guest

    The sceptic in me refuses to believe that the words full game and free belong in the same sentence..

    0
  • Ben Abraham Guest

    Ha! The Irony! We get a world exclusive videogame deal a week after we ban Fallout 3.

    0
  • Mic Guest

    So because they want to let Melbourne and Sydney have it in their newspapers, the rest of the country get screwed? Gee, ta.

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    So, $2 plus the shame of having to buy a copy of the Herald Sun?

    I think I'll just wait for the actual game release now. They should have done this ages ago.

    0
  • Parabol Guest

    @Vangalorr - I've got contacts at EA that assured me it's the full version

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    Seriously the full game?
    Oh god, YESSSS.

    0
  • Parabol Guest

    Not the full game of spore, just the full version of the creature creator.

    0
  • Spik3balloon Guest

    Logan, it seems to be the Saturday Daily Telegraph, not the Sunday one.
    "Spore Creature Creator is free with The Saturday Daily Telegraph on Saturday 2 August from participating newsagents, while stocks last."

    0

