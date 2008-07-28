Spore Creature Creator, Coming To A Newspaper Near You

EA's release of the Spore Creature Creator was an odd one; the publisher made the program available to most of the world... except Australia. When asked why this was the case, we were told to brace ourselves for an exciting announcement. It was eventually discovered that Australians could indeed buy the program, as long as they were willing to go to the NZ EA Store.

Now, I hope this isn't the exciting announcement EA was talking about, but it appears readers of the Saturday Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun will be able to get their hands on the full version of the Spore Creature Creator on August 2. It will be free with the former, while the latter will "give it way" for $2 and a coupon.

That's all we know for now. You can check out the offers yourself using the links below (thanks Parabol).

Get your free video game [The Daily Telegraph] Spore [Herald Sun]