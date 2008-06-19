Pre-Owned MGS4 From EB Games, Just $999.95

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

999_mgs4.jpgWhen tipster Peter sent me a small screenshot showing EB Games' rather ambitious pricing for pre-owned boxes of Metal Gear Solid 4, I though Pete and his copy of Photoshop were having a go. Yet, when I visited the EB site to confirm, guess what I found staring me in the face? I took the above snap in case you're having trouble.

A typo, obviously, but that doesn't stop it from being funny. I've included a direct link below, but don't be surprised if the error has been fixed.

Update: Yep, it's all gone now.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots: Preowned [EB Games Australia, thanks Peter]

Comments

  • AlbenoEpiX Guest

    They'd obviously forgotten to mention that this particular copy was previously owned by Hideo Kojima himself.

    0
  • A-Train Guest

    It's actually beause EB isn't selling pre-owned copies of MGS4 yet, because they are doing a trade-in special. Trade it in before the 18th and you get $90 credit I believe it is. When they do start selling in the price will be updated, which I imagine will be $105.95.

    0
  • Bebebeef Guest

    That's actually not far from the truth considering what EB charges for their games.

    0
  • sJBu Guest

    I work at an EB games store in Victoria, and i can tell you that it won't be taken down straight away because this price is a placeholder price while there is a special trade back deal on this game. Previously they used 0$ price point but i guess it was easier to accidentally give away a free copy then. This way there can be no mistake, Amusing nonetheless.

    0
  • alibi Guest

    A pre-owned price $99.95 is a bigger joke than the $999.95 typo.

    0

