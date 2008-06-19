Pre-Owned MGS4 From EB Games, Just $999.95

When tipster Peter sent me a small screenshot showing EB Games' rather ambitious pricing for pre-owned boxes of Metal Gear Solid 4, I though Pete and his copy of Photoshop were having a go. Yet, when I visited the EB site to confirm, guess what I found staring me in the face? I took the above snap in case you're having trouble.

A typo, obviously, but that doesn't stop it from being funny. I've included a direct link below, but don't be surprised if the error has been fixed.

Update: Yep, it's all gone now.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots: Preowned [EB Games Australia, thanks Peter]