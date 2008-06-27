Shellshock 2 Refused Classification In Australia, No Plans To Resubmit

Eidos' Shellshock 2: Blood Trails has become another casualty in the fight for an R18+ rating for games in Australia. On June 20, it was handed a Refused Classification by the OFLC, banning its sale in the country.

For the Shellshock series, it is a case of history repeating. Back in 2004, Shellshock: Nam '67 was also given an RC, however, it was later resubmitted and managed an MA 15+.

Today I contacted Atari, which publishes Eidos games in Australia, to find out if it plans to take a similar course with Shellshock 2. The answer was no, which means like Digital Extremes' Dark Sector, it's doubtful we'll see it in stores ever.

I'm following up with Atari to find out exactly what the OFLC drew issue with.

Shellshock 2: Blood Trails [OFLC, via PALGN]