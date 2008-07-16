The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

BioShock PS3 Rated, Syringe Stabbing Still Not Considered Drug Use

bs_inj.jpgYesterday, BioShock on PS3 appeared in the OFLC's database. Somehow, the static image of a syringe is much more suggestive than a dude violently jabbing himself with a needle and groaning in ecstasy. Good thing there's no mention of real world drugs, so we can pretend it's just a game!

Oh, that's right, it is a game.

As an aside, Digital Extremes gets an "author" credit in the database entry, thanks to its optimisation work.

BIOSHOCK Game (Playstation 3) [OFLC]

Comments

  • andrew Guest

    i've stopped being angry at the OLFC

    i've come to terms with the fact that they are all retards

    i'll be getting all my ps3 games off ebay now, banned or not

    at least ill get them half price

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I think it's obvious that this is just a stunt by the OFLC to assert their power. Every now and then they pick a game - a big game, but one not too big for them to stop - and attempt to crush it.

    San Andreas was too big to stop, so they only banned it after there were already

    I think it's all part of Australia's plan to keep itself locked in the 1900's and never go anywhere interesting.

    By the way, OFLC, I'M IMPORTING THIS. SO GO TO HELL. I know Kotaku doesn't neccesarily endorse this, but I think we at least agree that Australians should be able to play this.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    ...think I left some text off that last one.

    They only banned San Andreas after there were already thousands of copies floating around. They ban Manhunt, but not the other GTA's. They ban this but not that. They're inconsistent and ridiculous.

    0
  • genericmadness Guest

    Re-releasing PC games for console with extra features is the best way to piss off PC gamers. We better get some DLC.

    0
  • tsengan Guest

    Heck, they don't even mention drugs in the Bioshock rating. "Strong horror violence and themes" is all.

    0
  • freakout Guest

    (rolls eyes) Insane. Just insane.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles