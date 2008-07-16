BioShock PS3 Rated, Syringe Stabbing Still Not Considered Drug Use

Yesterday, BioShock on PS3 appeared in the OFLC's database. Somehow, the static image of a syringe is much more suggestive than a dude violently jabbing himself with a needle and groaning in ecstasy. Good thing there's no mention of real world drugs, so we can pretend it's just a game!

Oh, that's right, it is a game.

As an aside, Digital Extremes gets an "author" credit in the database entry, thanks to its optimisation work.

BIOSHOCK Game (Playstation 3) [OFLC]