Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust Preorders At EB Games, Yet To Be Rated By OFLC

Vivendi made it clear back in mid-January that another Leisure Suit Larry game was in development. If the news didn't grab your attention, I can't blame you - Larry's previous outing, Magna Cum Laude was refused classification by the OFLC in September of 2004. Not a point in Box Office Bust's favour, as I'm sure you'll agree.

Despite Magna Cum Laude's fate, and the fact Box Office Bust has yet to be rated, EB Games Australia has preorders going for the new title. While this isn't unusual - many retailers make unrated games available for preorder - until the OFLC passes judgement, my hopes remain subdued.

Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust [EB Games Australia, thanks Michael]