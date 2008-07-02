Wii Championships In Melbourne This Weekend

Do you have mad Wii Sports skills? A Wii remote bowling arm that rivals those of real world professionals? Does the idea of winning things excite you?
If you said "yes" or nodded your head with restrained enthusiasm at any of these questions, you should check out the Wii Championships in Melbourne's Federation Square. Activities will run between 10AM and 5PM on July 5 & 6, with daily champions receiving a Wii and five games. 500 Wii backpacks are also available for keen entrants.
As an aside, the ACMI's Game On exhibition ends on July 13, so if you do head down, be sure to check this out while you have the chance.
Full release after the jump.
Get down to the Wii Championships this weekend - Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July - at Federation Square Melbourne to put your Wii Sports skills to the test and win great Nintendo prizes!
You'll also have the chance to compete in Wii Sports tennis and Wii Sports bowling against Channel Nine personalities Kelly Landry (Getaway), Shura Taft and Georgia Sinclair (KidsWB).
Each day a Wii, and five Wii games will be up for grabs for the daily champion, plus the first 500 entrants per day will receive a Wii back pack!
The Wii Championships celebrate Nintendo's sponsorship of the Game On exhibition, located at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI). The Game On exhibition which is open daily, will close Sunday 13 July.
EVENT DETAILS AND PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES: What: Wii Championships When: Saturday 5 (Wii Sports tennis) and Sunday 6 (Wii Sports bowling) July 2008 Time: 10:00am - 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday Photo Opportunities: Saturday 5 July 3:00pm, Channel Nine's Kelly Landry and Georgia Sinclair Sunday 6 July 12:00pm, Channel Nine's Shura Taft Where: Federation Square Melbourne Corner Swanston and Flinders Streets Melbourne, Victoria Melways reference (2007 edition) Page 1B, reference P11, Map 593
Well, seeing as I can get a perfect score in Wii Bowling, I will be down there 10AM saturday sharp.
*Practices*
.. ok well actually I'm going to play Rock Band, but I'll practice later.