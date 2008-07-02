Wii Championships In Melbourne This Weekend

Do you have mad Wii Sports skills? A Wii remote bowling arm that rivals those of real world professionals? Does the idea of winning things excite you?

If you said "yes" or nodded your head with restrained enthusiasm at any of these questions, you should check out the Wii Championships in Melbourne's Federation Square. Activities will run between 10AM and 5PM on July 5 & 6, with daily champions receiving a Wii and five games. 500 Wii backpacks are also available for keen entrants.

As an aside, the ACMI's Game On exhibition ends on July 13, so if you do head down, be sure to check this out while you have the chance.

