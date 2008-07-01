Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Does Solid Snake Have... A Solid Snake? Do you really want to know?

The Soul Calibur IV Ladies In Action Out of proportion? Yes. Computer generated? That too. Do these facts bother you? Not in the slightest.

Age Of Conan - A Million Shipped, 700K Registered Some numbers on Funcom's MMO, Age of Conan.

The Man Behind Diablo III Talks Plot, Lore and Battle.Net With Diablo III announced, Starcraft II well on its way and Wrath of the Lich King drawing closer, it's nice to take a look at the bigger picture.

Metal Gear Solid 4's Nude Actor Motion Capture It's all about the butts, apparently.

