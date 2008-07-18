Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yep! Next KOTOR Is MMO Hopefully it won't end up like the mess that's Star Wars Galaxies.

Fable II's Condoms Made From 'Only The Very Best Animal Intestines' Who wants to bet this gets refused classification by the OFLC? Condoms - the horror!

Resident Evil 5: Killing Zombies WIth My Best Girl Chicks and zombies. Sounds like a magic mix to me.

Justify Your Mega Man 9 Pfft, like Mega Man 9 needs justifying.

Left 4 Dead Multiplayer Video - Frighteningly Good More zombies, which means more happy!

Free Realms - The Best MMO At E3? And there's not an orc in sight.

