Midnight Club: LA Demo Goes On Aussie Tour

Want to give the latest game in the Midnight Club series a whirl? Rockstar has let us know that it's taking an exclusive pre-release demo around Australia (well, Sydney and Melbourne so far) to give fans and curious gamers a look-see. It'll feature the Saleen 302E, which I believe is a car.
Here are the dates:
30th August: Shadow Wars - Manning Bar Sydney University 13th-14th September: Auto Salon - Newcastle entertainment centre 25th-28th September: Royal Melbourne Show - Royal Melbourne Showgrounds Epsom Road, Ascot Vale 4th-5th October: Auto Salon - Melbourne Exhibition Centre Southbank
Limited edition merchandise will also be up for grabs. More info (such as times!) when we get it.
