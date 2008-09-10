The Whole World Will Enjoy Fallout 3 Australian Edits
Comments
I'm not entirely sure how I feel right now.
Angry; that it's still censored?
Happy; that it's going to be the standard?
Scared; everyone will hate Australians now?
Spitefully sadistic; that now everyone will experience my own pain?
I haven't been this indecisive since I had a choice whether to cure cancer or replace Jack Thompson's vocal cords with a kazoo.
Well, since the world will be ending in a few hours I doubt that will matter.
WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
why oh why would they do this!!! everyone who really cares about the game would import it, mother [email protected]#Kers!!
wait a sec, its only the name of real drugs in game?? that can't be right....
Damn it!
Now there is even less reason to import the super collectors edition with the pip-boy replica :( I was really hoping to pick that up, and mod my PSP into it.