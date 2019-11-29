Beloved Anime Character Finally Gets His Own Store In Tokyo

Doraemon, a blue robotic cat from the future, now has his own store in Tokyo’s Odaiba—the first of its kind for the character, apparently. The shop, called Doraemon Future Department Store, features an array of Doraemon related goods.
What makes Doraemon so cool is that he always pulls out an array of gizmos from his pouch to help his dopey friend Nobita. He also has a “Dokodemo Door” (Anywhere Door) that can transport you, well, anywhere!
The Doraemon manga debuted in 1970, and the anime first aired in 1973 for one season. The character became a Japanese cultural institution by the late 1970s, and the show once again returned to TV in 1979. It continues to broadcast weekly in Japan.
Besides the expected merch, the shop also has interactive activities, like a Dokodemo Door people can try out for themselves.
12月1日(日)に「ドラえもん未来デパート」がOPEN????#お台場 #僕ドラえもん???? #連載50周年記念 #ドラえもんのポケットが欲しい pic.twitter.com/4EDC226BqX
— マクレーン (@macreen_) November 29, 2019
てなわけでダイバーシティでやってたドラえもん未来デパートのプレオープンに行ってきた！
内装見てるだけで時間を忘れるレベルで最高でした‥｡ﾟ(ﾟ´ω`ﾟ)ﾟ｡ pic.twitter.com/LODkvssN1o
— ムギ (@mugishokunin630) November 29, 2019
ドラえもん未来デパートの内覧会にご招待して頂き、一足お先に…????????ココにしかない限定品、可愛すぎない？！ pic.twitter.com/zBmzPckZyj
— ???? 近藤あや ????????♀️✨ (@DiamondAya) November 29, 2019
12月1日にダイバーシティ東京プラザにオープンする初の公式ショップ「ドラえもん未来デパート」の内覧会に行ってきました♪
秘密道具を体験して遊べるコーナーや可愛いグッズも沢山で感激✨店内にあるポストオフィスで本当に未来に宛てて手紙が送れるんだってー!すごいー!#ドラえもん #未来デパート pic.twitter.com/wkFOHhoXCS
— 保坂ことこ✩Bibi (@BB_KOTOKOTO) November 29, 2019
世界初の「ドラえもん」オフィシャルショップ「ドラえもん未来デパート」12月1日のオープンに先駆けてひみつ道具ラボや限定販売商品を公開！ https://t.co/NWbCeLdXpK pic.twitter.com/zp3HIX0c4Y
— アニメボックス (@animebox_jp) November 29, 2019
「ドラえもん未来デパート」お台場にオープン - ひみつ道具ラボや刺繍カスタマイズ、限定グッズも - https://t.co/I3kE3cDQ5g pic.twitter.com/igkciHe6BQ
— Fashion Press (@fashionpressnet) November 29, 2019
世界初 ドラえもん オフィシャルショップ「 ドラえもん未来デパート 」お台場にオープン - https://t.co/mvw4Kw3q4b pic.twitter.com/4p6fxi0Tph
— FAB LIFE (@FabLifeJapan) November 29, 2019
ドラえもん生誕50周年記念プロジェクトの幕開けとしてダイバーシティ東京プラザ前に巨大な仕掛け時計が設置されました✨本日はプレス向けのお披露目式が行われ司会を担当しました????12月1日からは、同施設で世界初の公式ショップ【ドラえもん未来デパート】もオープンします????ぜひお立ち寄り下さいね???? pic.twitter.com/hdfsxgX3HS
— 林愛実 (@mana0312mi) November 29, 2019
星野源さんの曲が流れるからくり時計もできたよ
ドラえもん初のオフィシャルショップ「ドラえもん未来デパート」に一足早く行ってみた タケコプターやバイバインの体験もできる！https://t.co/ItuMMDalHY pic.twitter.com/RZwPUmocdg
— ねとらぼ (@itm_nlab) November 29, 2019
The store will be open to the public starting December 1.
