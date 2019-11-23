Bodybuilder Does A Mean Chun-Li Cosplay

PUMA Would Like To Sell You $160 Gaming 'Socks'

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Image: Epic

The weekend is for rock climbing, and going on a long run, and being a generally very sporty dude. It’s also for playing video games while nursing all the aches and pains getting into fitness at 37 is giving me.

I’m totally charmed by this weekend’s Fortnite fishing competition, even though my efforts to participate so far have just been other players sneaking up behind me and shotgunning me while I fish. It’s also getting to be the end of the year, which means I should probably finish Control, and Outer Worlds, and Outer Wilds, and Baba Is You, and the million other excellent games I’ve left half-completed.

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

  • djbear @djbear

    Bought the Forza Horizon 4 DLC pack and MGSV Definitive edition on sale on Xbox one so it will be a combination of both.

    0
  • pickuptheblitz @pickuptheblitz

    Coincidentally I'm down with a climbing injury, and when I can't spend 6 hours at the gym or crag over the weekend, it gives my gaming time a massive boost! So I spent more time delving deep into Disco Elysium this weekend. No regrets.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au microsoft project-scarlett tag-xbox xbox-2020 xbox-series-x

It's Not Xbox Series X, It's Apparently Just Xbox

Know how everyone was making jokes about what the next Xbox would be called, and it turned out to be the Xbox Series X? There's just one problem - it's not called that, with Microsoft clarifying in a new interview that all future iterations of their console will simply be called "Xbox".
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles