31 New Indie Games To Add To Your Pile Of Shame

While 2019 has provided plenty of notable blockbusters, the year has provided plenty of indies that have gone under the radar too. If you're looking for something fresh to play, here's 31 titles to keep in mind.

A small note with the below list: all games included either released in 2019, or came out of Early Access this year. Some titles also got a second lease of life on PC or consoles, but were released on other platforms prior.

This post has been updated to feature only indies that released this year.

Baba is You

2019's The Witness: the puzzler that makes you feel supremely dumb, until the moment where everything clicks and you feel like a genius. One of the smartest games of the year, by far.

Noita

A pixel art platformer where you play a wizard in a world where everything is physically simulated. That means if you start lobbing fireballs everywhere, the entire level will become engulfed in flames. Pools of blood overflow and stick to the character until you wash them off. Water has special properties that you'd expect water to have. You can freeze liquids to mess up enemies, and the game will give you new wands that can mix and match in wonderful ways.

Monster Sanctuary

A Metroidvania where you also tame and train minotaurs, fungi, wolves, and other types of wild creatures. The monsters have talents a little akin to World of Warcraft, with the gameplay revolving around 3v3 battles.

Crying Suns

A Dune-inspired game where you make runs through space to learn more about the Empire, commanding a space fleet along the way. Strong FTL vibes but with more of a focus on story.

Elsinore

What if you were in Hamlet, but every time you died the game restarted ... and you could change the events of the story? That's the pitch behind Elsinore, an indie that dynamically reacts to your choices and the decisions you make

Little Misfortune

You're a little girl ... and you're destined to die. But what do you do before those final moments? That's the story behind Little Misfortune. It's an adventure about a girl who can't help but find herself in trouble, whether that's by dancing with a blunt smoking duck, hanging out in the demon realm, and the general loss of trust, innocence, and childhood.

Slay The Spire

Image: Steam

Available for a couple of years in early access, Slay the Spire hit consoles this year and the Switch especially. It's perfect on the latter, particularly in bed, but it's one of the best roguelike deckbuilders you can play today, regardless of where you buy it.

Frog Detective 2

The indie comedy game from Australian Grace Bruxner, Frog Detective 2 carries on the humour of the original Frog Detective with panache. The hook is simple: you're a frog. There's a mystery. Go solve it.

Also, there's a wizard.

Risk of Rain 2

It's the classic Risk of Rain roguelike charm, but this time the world's 3D. Like the previous game, you start by picking a unique character and then working your way through a level to find the teleporter. Find the teleporter, spawn the boss, and get out of dodge.

Neo Cab

A driver packs up her life and moves to Los Ojos at the urging of an old friend. It's a story set in a time where automated cabs have taken precedence over traditional taxis and services like Uber, but for whatever reason - nostalgia sometimes - some riders still prefer that human interaction.

You play as Lina, who drives around Los Ojos wondering why her friend got back in touch, and exploring the city through the lives of your passengers. One of the best games on Apple Arcade, but it's available on PC and consoles directly as well.

Tetris Effect

Available now on PC, Tetris Effect is one of those games that is functionally perfect. The only thing that would be better is if there was more music and more levels, but what's there is hard to fault. The ultimate form of one of the greatest games.

Afterparty

A game from the makers of Oxenfree, Afterparty is all about getting dumped into the bowels of hell - and binge drinking your way out. Colourful, funny and a great way to burn an afternoon, Afterparty has a great dynamic dialogue system underpinning it all.

198X

A pixel-art adventure about a character who discovers themselves when they find the local arcade. But rather than laying through the game as a standard adventure, you play through five '80s-style arcade games.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Few games out there have the sense of style that Sayonara Wild Hearts does. It's technically an on rails rhythm game, but thematically its a story of a young woman suffering heartbreak and working her way through the machinations of the universe. Amazing narrator, and really clever use of level design.

kind words: lo-fi chill beats to write to

Out now on multiple storefronts, kind words is a game about supporting other people. You write letters from a place of need, and anonymously, people from the void reach out to help. It's unusual and more akin to therapy than an actual game, but if you're so inclined, it's a very sweet experience.

NEOVERSE

Want a more anime, sci-fi version of Slay The Spire? That's basically NEOVERSE, a deckbuilder where you pick a main class and then slowly, like the Harry Potter board game, build up an unstoppable deck.

Untitled Goose Game

If you haven't played this already, you should.

Disco Elysium

Image: Disco Elysium

Not just one of the best indies released in years, Disco Elysium is one of the best RPGs released this decade. It's a natural successor to Planescape: Torment in a lot of ways, where your interactions and progression are done wholly through your roleplaying and how your character is built out - there's no combat in this game.

Also, your tie occasionally talks to you and tries to convince you to get drunk.

Ashen

One of the surprises at the very end of last year, Ashen is now available through Steam after its exclusivity on the Epic Games Store ended. One of the best games to come out of New Zealand, Ashen is a stylish action game with solid controls, a great art style and a massive open world that offers passive co-op multiplayer. Definitely one for the Souls crowd.

Ape Out

A game where a gorilla can punch a man so hard they explode, and then you can use the residual parts to peg at other people on the level. It's King Kong meets jazz meets Hotline Miami.

Deliver Us The Moon

A short single-player adventure about travelling to the moon to save humanity after the world's resources are depleted. Great atmosphere and visuals, backed up with a melancholic story about the fate of our race.

Pathway

A tactics game with a heavy dose of Indiana Jones, Pathway is set in 1936. North Africa and the Middle East are being ravaged by Nazis searching for archaeological gems, and it's up to you to stop them.

Wargroove

It's Advance Wars in 2019 but you have a Very Good Boy who gets missions of their own.

Remnant: From The Ashes

One of the sleeper hits of the year, Remnant asks a simple question: what could we do if we took the Souls formula and added guns? As it turns out, a hell of a lot. The game's just come to Xbox Game Pass, but if you're on PC and you have some like minded friends it's worth grabbing on sale. The game supports solo play, but it really shines with a squad.

Killsquad

Take the Warframe model and insert it into a top-down ARPG that plays a bit like Diablo, a bit like Helldivers. Still in early access, but has enough content to keep you going for 20 or so hours as is. Good fun with friends, too.

The Outer Wilds

Hands down one of the games of the year and one of the smartest space exploration games of the generation. Very, very clever at everything it does.

Void Bastards

Image: Supplied

Another Aussie-made game, Void Bastards mixes up the roguelike genre with a comicbook artstyle and spaceships that are begging to be explored. You keep your gear and weapons when you die, but you lose all your currency, fuel, ammo, food and merits.

Void Bastards is one of those games that just stands out. It's one of the most eye-catching games of 2019, easily.

This Land Is My Land

A stealth-action sandbox adventure about exploring the frontier as a chief of a Native American tribe, battling back the oncoming settlers. Players will hunt and search for resources, managing the warriors in your tribe, settling your own reservations, and reacting to the world as it responds. One for fans of the Far Cry games who want more challenging mechanics from the survival and tactical elements.

Telling Lies

The latest narrative adventure from Sam Barlow, maker of Her Story, Telling Lies is about piecing together information from four separate characters. All four have been secretly recorded by the NSA, and its up to you to work out why, and the mystery underneath it all.

Streets of Rogue

Nuclear Throne meets GTA, essentially.

Islanders

A gorgeous city-building game, Islanders gives you a tiny selection of buildings to start with. You then branch out, maximising the placement and positioning of the buildings until you accrue enough points to move to the next island. It's a game for those who love worker placement, the min-maxers, the fans of Rimworld and Cities: Skylines. Also, it's incredibly gorgeous.