Here's Amazon's Best Christmas Gaming Deals

Everyone's getting rid of all the games in the lead-up to Christmas, and as usual Amazon are discounting hard.
Their deals are mostly restricted to PlayStation games, with titles like Days Gone going for $24, Detroit: Become Human at $20 and Watch Dogs 2 for $10. A lot of the other deals are similar to what JB is offering, although there's some extras in there like Concrete Genie and console bundles, as well as a flash deal on Kirby Triple Deluxe on the 3DS ... just because, I guess. The Switch Lite is at a good price as well, but that might drop later this week.
The full list of deals can be found here, but below you'll find individual deals.
- Switch Lite (Yellow/Grey/Turquoise): $279.65
- DualShock 4 White/Blue/Black/Camo/Red controllers: $49
- Marvel's Spiderman: $19
- Death Stranding: $59
- God of War: $17
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $17
- The Last of Us: $17
- Uncharted 4: $17
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: $17
- GT Sport: $17
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19
- Detroit Become Human: $20
- Ratchet & Clank: $17
- Astro Bot VR: $20
- Days Gone: $24
- God of War 3 Remastered: $15
- Until Dawn: $17
- Hidden Agenda: $9
- No Man's Sky: $34
- Firewall Zero Hour (PSVR): $23
- Chimparty: $14
- The Order 1886: $10
- Bloodborne: $17
- InFamous Second Son: $17
- Bravo Team (PSVR): $31
- Jedi Fallen Order (XBO): $55
- Need for Speed Heat (PS4): $49
- Need for Speed Heat (XBO): $50
- Need for Speed (XBO): $11.17
- Wreckfest (PS4, XBO): $39
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PS4, XBO): $68
- GRID (PS4, XBO): $50
- Far Cry 5 (PS4): $15
- Dishonored 2 (PS4): $9.95
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4): $10
Decent mix there. There's more accessories and console bundles available too.
Good guys has the Switch Lite for $224 starting this Thursday! Get on it!
https://www.ozbargain.com.au/node/505561