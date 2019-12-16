Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

Here's Amazon's Best Christmas Gaming Deals

Image: Quantic Dream

Everyone's getting rid of all the games in the lead-up to Christmas, and as usual Amazon are discounting hard.

Their deals are mostly restricted to PlayStation games, with titles like Days Gone going for $24, Detroit: Become Human at $20 and Watch Dogs 2 for $10. A lot of the other deals are similar to what JB is offering, although there's some extras in there like Concrete Genie and console bundles, as well as a flash deal on Kirby Triple Deluxe on the 3DS ... just because, I guess. The Switch Lite is at a good price as well, but that might drop later this week.

The full list of deals can be found here, but below you'll find individual deals.

Decent mix there. There's more accessories and console bundles available too.

Comments

  • John Brown @edc

    Days Gone has...gone

    1
    • Transientmind @transientmind

      It's a damn shame, that was the only there I was really interested in (and don't already have). The next best price is $56 which is a fair bit more than $24. :P

      Looks like The Order: 1886 is gone, too. For $10 price, anyway. You could spend more on it at next-best $44. ...Which is, by all reports, a LOT more than it's worth.

      0
      • John Brown @edc

        It’s $24 at JB Hi Fi! I managed to pick one up

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles