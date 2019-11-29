A PSVR Pack With Skyrim, Resident Evil, Astro Bot And More For $262

Image: Gizmodo

It's taken some time, but PSVR has finally matured into a nice spot. And if you're looking around for Christmas gifts, a PSVR bundle with Resident Evil 7, the superb Astro Bot, Skyrim VR and Everybody's Golf VR, then today's the day.

Amazon are selling the MegaPack bundle for $262.65 for today only, and it's the best way to get into PSVR. Extra bonus: Sony has already tacitly announced that the PS5 will support the existing PSVR, but you'll obviously get the performance bump from the PS5's vastly better hardware.

Not a bad time to jump on board. There's more gaming deals here, including Modern Warfare on PS4 for $49, a PS4 1TB Slim for $299, 12 percent off an Oculus Rift S, and a bunch of bargain games.

